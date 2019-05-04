Peggy Hopkins Eagan, 90, of New Orleans, Louisiana and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. The quintessential southern wife and mother, her genuine concern and sweetness for all, touched not only our hearts, but our waistlines. To Peggy, family was everything and she embraced each and every person that came across her path, making them feel special and loved. The only daughter of Lillian Norman Marceaux and William Paul Hopkins, Peggy was raised by her paternal grandmother, Pauline Pique Hopkins, and fell in love with and married "the boy next door," Frederick Leitz "Fritz" Eagan. She attended Sophie B. Wright School and Newcomb College. Peggy was deeply devoted to the preservation of St. Joseph Chapel in Bay St. Louis until its destruction by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. She loved her garden in Bay St. Louis and took great pride in her day lilies, flowers and majestic oak trees. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, her husband Fritz, her grandson John Craft Crane and her son-in-law, Hjalmar Breit III, as well as many family pets, including her most precious cat, "Tar Baby". She is survived by her children, Frederick "Rick" Leitz Eagan (Beryl), Polly Eagan, Deborah L. Eagan (Bill) and Ellen E. Eagan-McNeill (Rob); four grandchildren, James Judson Crane (Greg), Courtney Clerc Eagan, Caroline Eagan Hebert (Nick) and Frederick "Fred" Leitz Eagan III (Lisa) and two beautiful great grand-daughters, Chloe Clerc Eagan and Isabelle Clerc Hebert; along with countless nieces and nephews and adoptees, who knew her simply as "Aunt Peggy". The family would like to thank the staff at the Christwood Community and St. Tammany Hospice, especially Nancy Hyde Evans and Ashley Gagnon, for their compassion and dedication to Peggy. And thankful prayers to Hjalmar, who remembered to follow directions. Family and friends are invited to attend a Christian Mass at 3 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life from 4 pm to 6 pm, at Leitz Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 70006 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hancock County Animal Shelter in Kiln, Mississippi or a . Condolences may be left online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 7, 2019