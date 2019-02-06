Peggy Miramon Duplantier passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was 59 years old. Beloved wife of Chris Duplantier of 18 years. Stepmother of Justin Duplantier and step-grandmother of Samara Duplantier. Daughter of Bernard Miramon Sr. and the late Joan Hartdegen Miramon. Sister of Paula Huff (the late Paul), Penny Vicari (Jake), Bernard Miramon Jr., and the late Pamela Michel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Peggy was a native of New Orleans and graduated from Abramson High School. She was a transportation supervisor that supported the convention and tourism industry in New Orleans, where she was affectionately known as the "Bus Lady." Peggy was dearly loved and never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Tuesday afternoon, February 12, 2019 at 1:00. Visitation will begin at 11:00 in the morning. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary