Peggy W. Ridge passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 71. A lifetime resident of Harvey, Louisiana and the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Ridge. Mother of Brenda Lodriguss (Barry). Daughter of the late Bertha Mae and Robert Wingerter Sr. Sister of Judy Kelley (Brian), Wayne Wingerter (Lana) and the late Robert Wingerter Jr. (Janet), Sidney Wingerter (Peggy) the late Darlene, Barbara LaChute (Vincent Sr.). Grandmother of Scott Jr. (Nancy) and Christopher Sr. (Britney) Sattler and the late Elizabeth Lodriguss. Great Grandmother of Brooke, Braelynn, Destinee, Victoriah, Christopher Jr., Elijah, Abigail, Isabella, Kayleen, Michael, Elizabeth and Ricky Sattler. Peggy also leaves a host of nieces and nephews behind to cherish her memory. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation will be Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm and again Friday morning from 10:00am-11:00am. A Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna will follow mass. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019