The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
For more information about
Peggy Ridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Ridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy W. Ridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy W. Ridge Obituary
Peggy W. Ridge passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 71. A lifetime resident of Harvey, Louisiana and the beloved wife of the late Louis E. Ridge. Mother of Brenda Lodriguss (Barry). Daughter of the late Bertha Mae and Robert Wingerter Sr. Sister of Judy Kelley (Brian), Wayne Wingerter (Lana) and the late Robert Wingerter Jr. (Janet), Sidney Wingerter (Peggy) the late Darlene, Barbara LaChute (Vincent Sr.). Grandmother of Scott Jr. (Nancy) and Christopher Sr. (Britney) Sattler and the late Elizabeth Lodriguss. Great Grandmother of Brooke, Braelynn, Destinee, Victoriah, Christopher Jr., Elijah, Abigail, Isabella, Kayleen, Michael, Elizabeth and Ricky Sattler. Peggy also leaves a host of nieces and nephews behind to cherish her memory. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services being held at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home located at 5101 Westbank Expressway in Marrero, Louisiana. Visitation will be Thursday evening, March 7, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm and again Friday morning from 10:00am-11:00am. A Mass will be held at 11:00am on Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment at Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna will follow mass. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now