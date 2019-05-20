Percy M. Williams was born on March 11, 1959 and departed this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Son of the late Cecile Williams and Percy McGhee. Step-son of the late Lionel Williams, Sr. Grandson of the late Melba Bailey. Brother of Leroy Williams (Shawn), Penny Williams (Reggie), Marilyn Williams (Ray), Jackie Williams and the late Mary Lee Williams and Lionel Williams Jr. Devoted Brother of the late Vera R. Johnson. Step-Brother of Eugene Williams. God Father of Pernell Williams. Brother-in-law of the late Maude F. Jordan. Devoted Nephew, Freddie Ross, Jr. Uncle of Conchetta & Chaneick Jordan, Ashley, Lanequia & Reniseya Williams, Amaray & Ranya Peterson, Brittney & LeShone da Homesly, Prentiss Williams, Darius & Dareo Homesly, Micheal Walls and the late Ronald Williams, Jackie M. Jordan and Shardae Homesly. Devoted Uncle of the late Adam A. Ross. Godson of Carolyn Banks. Great nephew of Genevive Ringold. Nephew of the late Lillian Matthews. Devoted Friend of the late Ernest Johnson. To my extended Family the Johnsons', Ross, Masons', and Brooks. "I Love you all, Thanks for being a part of my life and bringing so much joy in it. Love Always. Also survived by a host of great nieces & nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Fifth African Baptist Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Fifth African Baptist Church, 3419 S. Robertson Street from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 am. Rev. Dale Sanders, Pastor. Pastor Devin Mason, Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. A TRADITIONAL JAZZ FUNERAL. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 23, 2019