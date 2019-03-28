Perry White Sr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry White Sr..

Perry White Sr. passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Marrero, LA at the age of 61. He leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Perry White, Jr. and Monique Payton; grandchildren: Perry III, Joshua, Adei and Sincere; brothers: Mitchell White, Albert Sumlin, Gregory White, Kevin White and Freddie Richardson; sisters: Helen Quinn, Mary, Phyllis and Leisa White; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice Sumlin and Milton White Sr.; brothers: Benjamin Sumlin, Anthony White and Milton White Jr.; and sister, Edna Shelley. Funeral services honoring Perry will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Reaping the Harvest International Church, 5123 Dauphine St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA.
Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Directors - New Orleans
4101 Saint Claude Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70117
504-944-5500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.