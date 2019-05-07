Peter Daniel Bowen born March 15, 1961, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019 at the age of 58. A resident of Metairie, he was born in New Orleans and grew up in Pines Village in New Orleans East. Attended Immaculate Heart of Mary, St. Raphael, and was a proud graduate of Holy Cross High School, class of 1980. In 2015, he retired from the New Orleans Police Department with the rank of Sergeant after 33 years of service. Charter member of the Emerald Society of New Orleans. Member of the Krewe of Thoth for more than 20 years. Member of Fraternal Order of Police Crescent City Lodge #2, Former board member of the Police Association of New Orleans, Member of the Police Mutual Benevolent Association of New Orleans. A parishioner of St Francis Xavier Church and was a charter member of the St. Francis Xavier Men's Club. Former owner of Foley's Bar. Proud owner of the Boondock Saint Bar in the French Quarter. Preceded in death by his loving parents Leo Joseph Bowen Jr. and Betty Foley Bowen. He is survived by his wife, Beth, and daughter, Erin. His siblings Beth Clark (Howard), Danny (Clare Moncrief), and Maureen. Niece and nephews Damian Spiess, Renee Cark Baudoin, Matthew Corley, Andrew Clark, Brendan Bowen, and Patrick Bowen. And many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and extended family. He will be forever remembered as being very proud of his Irish heritage, and being the life of the party. He was a close friend to many but made new friends wherever he went. He loved to cook but especially loved to boil crawfish for friends and family. He bled black and gold as he was a die-hard Saints fan who enjoyed attending every home game and many away games. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie, Louisiana 70005 on Monday, May 13, 2019 starting at 12:00 PM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 3:00 PM. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and family also invited to a celebration of Pete's life at the Boondock Saint, 731 St. Peter St., New Orleans, on Saturday, May 11, 2019, starting at 2:00 PM with a second line beginning at St. Peter at the river. Masses or memorial donations to the preferred in lieu of flowers. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 13, 2019