On Sunday February 24, 2019 Peter Felix Pipitone Jr., age 50 of Chalmette, LA went to be with our Lord. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 16 years Dawn Pipitone, his daughters Miranda Pipitone, and Cecilia Pipitone, and his sisters Donna Anderson (Alfred), Gina Ricau (Robert), and Laura Pipitone. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at Celebration Church 7500 W. Judge Perez Dr. Arabi, La visitation 12:30 pm until 1:00 pm with the service to follow from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the family. D.T. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge or arrangements.
