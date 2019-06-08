Peter Gregory Lambousy, 82, was born in Jennings, Louisiana to Anasthasia and Gregory Lambousy, October 27, 1937. Peter was a veteran of the US Navy, worked at several TV stations as a reporter/cameraman in news. He and his late, beloved wife, Katherine Mary owned and operated The Video Store, Inc. from 1979 until 1996. Afterward, he also worked as a slot technician at Boomtown Casino in Harvey. He is survived by 2 sisters, Savilla Mamoulides and Gloria Lambousy and by 2 sons, Gregory (Sarah Elizabeth) and Peter (Alison). He was blessed with six grandchildren, Gregory, Patrick, Tristan, Peter, Matthew and Katherine Cindy. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Children's Hospital, and the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Peter's family wants to thank the nurses and aids of Hospice Compassus for the excellent service provided during Peters struggle with cancer and the constant care by his loving companion, Angelle Smith, who made the days of his suffering easier to take. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1225 Whitney Avenue, Gretna, LA on Wednesday at 11 AM. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary