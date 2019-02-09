Peter Lynn Turnage, 49, of Hammond, Louisiana passed away Thursday February 7th 2019 surrounded by family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn Turnage and Lois McIntyre. Pete is survived by his wife D'Ann, daughters Mary Eastham and Hannah Turnage, son Eli Turnage, stepchildren Chloe Duhon and Rhodes Perry, son-in-law David Eastham, sisters: Cindy Bloom, Kim Thompkins, Holly Turnage and Sissy Berthelot, Brothers: Dugga Turnage and Al Turnage. Grandsons Gavin, Landon, Camden, Mason, and Logan along with many nieces and nephews, and extended family. Pete was a loving father, husband, and friend. All that knew him, even if for only for five minutes, loved him. He had a positive impact in everything he did. Pete was a Master Sergeant in the Army National Guard and retired after 25 years of service. A special thanks to Dr. Ruben Fabrega and his staff of Ochsner Cancer Center for the years of continuous work and support. Pete was able to extend his life for 9 and a half years with his loved ones. A special thanks to Heart of Hospice especially his nurses, Brandie Owens and Gloria Willie. Donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer & Research. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 8:30 am until the funeral service begins at 10:30 am, with Rev. David Albin officiating. Interment will follow at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell, Louisiana. An online guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary