Fr. Peter Martin Otillio, O.P. died peacefully on December 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois, at the age of 87. He was born Martin Albert Otillio on July 11, 1931 in New Orleans to Paul Frank Otillio and Lillian Juanita Reine. Fr. Otillio attended St. Anthony of Padua School and played football at St. Aloysius High School. He entered the Dominican Order in 1951 and professed his vows in 1952 and was given the name Peter. After his ordination in 1957, Fr. Otillio was sent to work in the missions of Nigeria, Africa, in Yelwa on the banks of the Niger River. For the next 57 years Fr. Otillio continued his work in Africa taking him to Sokoto, Funtua, Malumfashi, Lagos, and Ibadan where he assisted in vocations and bringing souls to the church. During a trip to Rome on October 25, 1985 Fr. Otillio concelebrated mass in St. Peter's Basilica with His Holiness Pope John Paul II. He was also honored by the Holy Father Pope Benedict XVI on September 15, 2012 when he received papal honors (pro ecclesia et pontifice) for his distinguished service to the church. He returned to the United States in 2015 due to his failing health, and lived at the retirement center at St. Pius V Priory in Chicago until his death. He was buried at All Saints Cemetery in River Forest on January 3, 2019. In death he was preceded by his parents, Paul F. Otillio and Lillian Juanita Reine, four brothers, Paul, Paul F., Jr., Narcisse (Fats) (and Louise Harvey), Havard (Hap) (and Mildred Martin), and three sisters, Lillian (and J.O. Bishop), Gloria (and John Pilotte), and Vera Claire. Fr. Otillio is survived by one brother, Hilary Otillio (and Catherina Hitzman, deceased) as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Canal Street on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:30 o'clock in the morning for family, friends and the clergy. Masses are appreciated.

4640 Canal St

New Orleans, LA 70119

