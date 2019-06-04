Peter R. Betz passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 in Reserve, LA. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Maxine Chenevert Betz; and is survived by their children Brenda Betz Offner (Stephen), Steven Betz, David Betz (Monica) and Thomas Betz; grandchildren Stephen, Jamie, Juliane, Kyle, Hanna, Pete, Charlie, and Aaron; and special family friends Jacey and Jordan Prince. He is also preceded in death by his parents Edward Betz and Bertha Wellman Betz; one brother Edward Betz and his sister Bertha Parker. Peter is a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from after many years from Northside Electric. He loved to fish with his brother and brother in law and his children. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor, and will forever be remembered as the best Santa Claus. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the services from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Children's Hospital. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemeoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary