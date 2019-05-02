Peter R. Pierre Sr. at the age of 91 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Victoria V. Pierre of Edgard, LA. Loving father of Peter Pierre Jr., Monica Pierre, and Stacey Boudoin. Brother of Marlene Cromartie. Grandfather of six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two godchildren. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A native and resident of Edgard, LA. Mr. Pierre was preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Hattie Pierre, son Kevin Pierre, Siblings Norbert Pierre, Theodore Pierre, Marjorie Watts, and Nellie Tibbs. Priest and parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Employees of St. John the Baptist Parish and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the mass of Christian burial on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 am at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2361 Hwy 18 Edgard, LA. Rev. Robustiano Morgia Celebrant. Visitation at the above-named church from 8:00a.m. until service time. Recitation of the Rosary at 8:15 a.m. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery of Edgard, LA. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019