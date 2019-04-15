Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philimenia Goins "Phyllis" Weaver. View Sign

Philimenia Goins Weaver "Phyllis", entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born March 3, 1943, in Vossburg, Mississippi. She was a beloved daughter of the late Reverend Matt Walker, Rebecca Walker and biological father, Reuben Goins. She was preceeded in death by her grandparents, one brother and sister, one aunt and uncle, three brothers-in-law and a son in law. She was the widow of Seth Dase Jr., Charles Hamilton and Chris Weaver Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children Barbara Dase Castine, Tasha (Michael) Hamilton Pugh, Sean Hamilton; children of Chris Weaver Jr: Christy (James) Johnson, June Weaver-Nelson, Chris (Debra) Weaver III and Maria McWilson; Grandchildren Brandi Castine, Chanel Walton, Iman Hamilton and Mikayla Pugh; Great-grandchild Cadence Brown; Devoted family member, Myra Harris. She also leaves to mourn seven siblings, Laura Bunch, Henry Walker Sr. (Geraldine), Sarah Walker, Clous Gill, Linda Walker, Michael Walker (Sharon) Shirley Walker, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of Franklin Street Church of Christ, Gretna, LA, and neighboring churches, employees of Jefferson Parish Public School System, and U.S. Postal Service invite you to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Franklin Street Church of Christ, 431 Franklin Street, Gretna, LA for 10:00 AM. Bro. Emmet Collins, officiating minister. Church visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Professional Services Entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home, 1209 Teche Street, New Orleans.

1209 Teche St

New Orleans , LA 70114

