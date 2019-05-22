Philip Alfred Genovese III, born on December 22, 1956, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He joins his father Philip, Jr., mother Joycelyn Roth, and brother Anthony, Sr. He is survived by his brother Raymond, sister Jackie, sister-in-law Karen (Anthony, Sr.), sister-in-law Wanda (Raymond), nieces Lauren, Madison, Morgan, and nephews Anthony, Jr., Justin, and Vincent. He is also survived by many more loving family and friends who will sorely miss his one of a kind spirit, voice, and storytelling. "Uncle Phil" possessed a brilliant mind, quick wit, sharp tongue, and the ability to build just about anything with no need for a blueprint. Those who knew him know there will never be anyone quite like him. We lost much in Philip's passing but have countless stories to share about the man who often made us laugh so hard it hurt. The family would like to personally thank, Maria, of Lakeside Hospice and the nursing staff of Royal Palms Nursing Home for the care they provided to Philip and guidance they gave to our family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Blessed Francis X Seelos Catholic Church (Former St Vincent De Paul Church), 3037 Dauphine St., New Orleans, LA 70117 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 p.m. Inurnment in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery No. 2. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019