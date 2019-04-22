Philip Bryant Richard passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at the age of 91. Born to Avie and Velma Richard on November 26, 1927 in New Orleans, LA. He attended Lee School and Warren Easton until enlisting in the US Navy. He served 3 ships: USS Rupertus, Walke, and Frank Knox. After the Navy, he worked 1 year for King Records. He then worked at W.W.Grainger for 33 years, starting as a shipping clerk and became manager of the Orlando, Florida branch. He retired and moved back home. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Burgess Richard, 2 nephews - Bruce and Jan Garner of Gulfport, MS, and Ramon and Carolyn Garcia of New Orleans, LA, and cousin Ted and Kathy Hughes of Abita Springs, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Liturgy of the Word at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation on Thursday beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home Online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary