Philip "Hat" Dufrene passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Lillian Dufrene. He is the beloved father of Riva Dufrene. He is the devoted grandfather of Jadyn Dufrene and Jada Ray. He is the loving brother of Ernest Dufrene and Eric Dufrene. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. Hat enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private services for family to be held at a later date. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019