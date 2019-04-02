Philip E. O'Neill, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Phil O'Neill; and his siblings, Mary Helen Bleckley, Margaret Elizabeth Paulissen, Theresa Ann O'Neill, John Philip O'Neill, and Francis Davlin O'Neill. He is the beloved husband of Loretta O'Meara O'Neill. He is the loving father of Ann O'Neill (Jehad Sadeq), and Theresa "Tracy" O'Neill Loup (Darren). He is the devoted grandfather of Philip Estopinal, Mia Loup, Jillian Sadeq, and Jad Sadeq. He is the cherished brother of Donald J. O'Neill (Aurolyn), and Stephanie Michael O'Neill Allen (William). He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Philip is a graduate of St. John's Seminary, Little Rock, Arkansas and Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. A graduate of the LSU School of Law, he practiced law in the New Orleans area and served as the Justice of the Peace for 12 years in Jefferson Parish Second Justice Court. He was a proud US Army Veteran. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Philip was also an avid LSU sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment to follow at Metairie Mausoleum in Lakelawn Metairie Cemetery, Metairie, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
