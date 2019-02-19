The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Philip Wilson
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Dr. Philip Otto Wilson passed away on Thurs., Feb. 14, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. Philip was a loving and devoted son, brother, friend, and dog-lover and will be missed by all. Philip was born in New Orleans, LA. He attended Holy Name of Jesus, DeLaSalle, Loyola, and LSU Med School. He had a passion for helping those with mental illness, and during his Internship became the head of New Orleans Drug Addiction Program. He went on to design a drug addiction treatment for the Army and received the Commendation Medal of Merit for his meritorious service and achievement in the field. After the Vietnam war, Philip moved to Atlanta where he specialized in the treatment of professionals suffering from addiction. He traveled the country lecturing members of the medical community on the problems associated with treatment of addiction. Throughout his life, Philip offered his services and assistance to people from all walks of life. Philip also enjoyed playing Bridge and board games, and visiting locations throughout the world to indulge in golf and fishing. He is survived by his brother, Louis A. Wilson, Jr.; his sister, Susan Sutherland; many nieces and a nephew; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis A. Wilson, Sr.; his mother, Ruth K. Wilson; and his sister, Lee Pennebaker. A ceremony celebrating his life will be held at Lake Lawn Park Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 10 AM-12 PM, followed by a moment of prayer and reflection.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
