Phillip Edgar Lee, Jr. passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 53. He was a native of Chalmette and Meraux, LA and a resident of Abita Springs, LA since 2005. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Laurentine Blanche Marti Lee. Son of Phillip E. Lee Sr. and Maria Scaffidi Lee. Brother of Donnell Lee Jenkins (Randy) and Janet Lee Vega (Romero). Brother-in-law of Ronald Marti (Lavina) and Russell Marti (Sandra). Also survived by 5 nieces, 4 nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph A. Scaffidi & Lucille Cusumano Scaffidi and Ralph E. Lee & Josephine O'Neill Lee. Also preceded in death by his wife's parents Robert Marti & Leah LeBlanc Marti. Phillip was a graduate of Chalmette High School and has been employed by the Courtyard Marriot in New Orleans, LA since 2002 as a Cluster Director of Engineering. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed by his family, friends and all of those whose lives he touched. Special thanks to the management and staff, especially Bill Thomas and Keith Schmitt of the Courtyard Marriot for their unwavering support during this horrific tragedy. Also thanks to our loved ones, friends and extended family (you know who you are) for the overwhelming outpouring of love. We are truly blessed to have you all be a part of our lives – we love you all! Relatives and friends are invited to attend an evening visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM and on Monday morning, February 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2019