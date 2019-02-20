The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
Phillip Thomas Obituary
Phillip Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 51. Son of Roger and Glory Clark Thomas; Father of Dillon Thomas; Brother of Anthony Thomas and the late Paul Thomas; Grandfather of Damoni Thomas; Brother-in-law of Robin Thomas and Patricia Oliver Thomas. He is also survived by 2 special aunts, Melda Clark and Ruby Thomas and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 6558 Pine Point Road, Ville Platte, LA 70856 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with Rev. Ben Erably, Sr., Officiant. Interment: New Hope Cemetery, Ville Platte, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
