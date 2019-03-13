Phyllis Short Stentz passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Brian Stentz. Loving mother of Jeremy Connolly, John Connolly (Clarissa) and the late Kevin Connolly. Step-mother of Elizabeth Ryan (Norman, Jr.). Daughter of the late Hazel Adair and Joseph Short, Sr. Sister of Carolyn Spears, Joyce White, Betty Tarver, Johnnie Wilson, Joseph Short, Jr., Eddie Little and the late Carla Hammack. Grandmother of Kallan Connolly, Benjamin Connolly, Israel Connolly, Jack Ryan and Virginia Ryan. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a native of Jackson, MS and a resident of Covington where she was a member of Northshore Bible Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation on Friday beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Stentz to be made to NAMI or the . E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary