Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polite Camese. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Polite Camese entered into eternal rest on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a native of New Orleans, La. and resident in Washington D.C. for many years until he returned home to New Orleans. He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally Q. Camese and son of the late Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son LaVon and Roniquinz Camese, Herman and Areuto Quebral; grandchildren Robert and Gabby Quebral and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters Lillian C. (Alvin) Brumfield and Edna C. (Joseph) St. Roberts and a devoted nephew Alvin Jesse (Etta) Rose and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Second Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend. He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Q. Camese; parents Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr.; 1 son Joe Quebral; 9 brothers: Jesse, Sherman, James, Westley, and Walter Rose, Percell, August, Joseph and Daniel, Jr.; 3 sisters: Louise C. Cazeno, Josephine C. Fields, and Rosetta C. Johnson. The funeral will be held at Murray Henderson Funeral home at 1209 Teche Street, New Orleans La. on Thursday May 30th 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00am. Pastor Andre' Sigler officiating. Interment: Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Dr. Fort Myer, Va. 22211. Polite Camese entered into eternal rest on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a native of New Orleans, La. and resident in Washington D.C. for many years until he returned home to New Orleans. He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally Q. Camese and son of the late Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son LaVon and Roniquinz Camese, Herman and Areuto Quebral; grandchildren Robert and Gabby Quebral and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters Lillian C. (Alvin) Brumfield and Edna C. (Joseph) St. Roberts and a devoted nephew Alvin Jesse (Etta) Rose and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Second Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend. He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Q. Camese; parents Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr.; 1 son Joe Quebral; 9 brothers: Jesse, Sherman, James, Westley, and Walter Rose, Percell, August, Joseph and Daniel, Jr.; 3 sisters: Louise C. Cazeno, Josephine C. Fields, and Rosetta C. Johnson. The funeral will be held at Murray Henderson Funeral home at 1209 Teche Street, New Orleans La. on Thursday May 30th 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00am. Pastor Andre' Sigler officiating. Interment: Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Dr. Fort Myer, Va. 22211. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close