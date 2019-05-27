Polite Camese entered into eternal rest on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the age of 94. He was a native of New Orleans, La. and resident in Washington D.C. for many years until he returned home to New Orleans. He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant Major. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally Q. Camese and son of the late Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son LaVon and Roniquinz Camese, Herman and Areuto Quebral; grandchildren Robert and Gabby Quebral and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters Lillian C. (Alvin) Brumfield and Edna C. (Joseph) St. Roberts and a devoted nephew Alvin Jesse (Etta) Rose and many other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Second Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend. He was preceded in death by his wife Sally Q. Camese; parents Josephine Wilson and Daniel Camese, Sr.; 1 son Joe Quebral; 9 brothers: Jesse, Sherman, James, Westley, and Walter Rose, Percell, August, Joseph and Daniel, Jr.; 3 sisters: Louise C. Cazeno, Josephine C. Fields, and Rosetta C. Johnson. The funeral will be held at Murray Henderson Funeral home at 1209 Teche Street, New Orleans La. on Thursday May 30th 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00am. Pastor Andre' Sigler officiating. Interment: Arlington National Cemetery Memorial Dr. Fort Myer, Va. 22211.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 30, 2019