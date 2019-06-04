|
Priscilla Watson Alexander was born on December 2, 1956 and passed away on May 28, 2019. She will be truly missed by her daughters Malkia N. Alexander and Joerell M. Alexander, son Tyrez B. Alexander, sisters Antoinette Watson and Greta Watson Haslett (Jesse), and brothers: James A. Watson (Demita), Booker T. Watson Jr. (Tonya), and Deshone M. Watson Jr. (Laquita). Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, June 7, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Kenneth Thompson, officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019