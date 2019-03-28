Quentin B. Pridgen, passed away peacefully in Belle Chasse, La on March 25, 2019 at the age of 53. He is the beloved husband of Ronda H Pridgen of 24 years. He is the loving father of Ashley Marie Pridgen and Quentin B. Pridgen II. He is the loving stepdad of Chris McNair (Elizabeth), Veronica Barattini (Ronnie), and Donald McNair Jr. (Mayu). He is the devoted grandfather of 13 Grandkids, Jayden, Noah, Trey, Kaila, Zach, Alyssa, Ben, Ally, Andrew, Matt, Peyton, Jay, and Kyan. He is the loving son of James A. and Janice J. Pridgen. He is the cherished brother of Pamela J. Pridgen, James A. Pridgen Jr, Jason A. Pridgen, Christopher S. Pridgen (Peggy), and Angela K. Pridgen (Christine). He is also survived by 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and a host of other family and friends. He is the proud owner of Muffler Clinic in Terrytown, LA. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM followed by a Memorial Funeral Service at 3:00 PM in the Parlor of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Private family interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers we are asking that you make a donation in his name to: Trinity Baptist Church, 1933 Enterprise Dr, Harvey, La 70058 or St. Marks Episcopal Church, 3245 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey, La 70058. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary