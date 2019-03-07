Rachael Lucille Saia Morgan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at her home in River Ridge, LA with her family by her side. Born in Sunrise, LA on December 28, 1928, she lived in River Ridge, LA for the past fifty-three years. Rachael was a graduate of Port Allen High School and earned her bachelor of science degree in pre-med in 1950 from the Southwestern Louisiana Institute of Liberal and Technical Learning in Lafayette, LA. A long-standing member of Shady Oaks Garden Club, Rachael loved working with the Little Shadows, a junior garden club consisting of students with an interest in gardening and other creative activities. In addition, Rachael was an accomplished painter who produced many oil and watercolor works of art. She was a parishioner at Saint Mathew the Apostle Catholic Church in River Ridge, LA. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends and remembered for her generosity, creativity, intelligence, sense of humor, and good nature. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hayes Morgan, daughter, Charlotte Morgan Gianelloni, grandson, Philip Andrew Buenaventura, father, Charles Vincent Saia, mother, Zenia Corona Saia, and sister, Johanna Marie Saia. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Morgan Maynard of River Ridge, LA, Timothy Lucas Morgan (Jane) of Jefferson, LA, Mollie Christine Morgan of Sarasota, FL and son-in-law, Ralph Edward Gianelloni of Las Vegas, NV and Jacksonville, FL, as well as grandchildren Charles Edward Gianelloni (Jae), Michael Joseph Gianelloni (Emma), Luis Paul Buenaventura (Tisha), John Eric Maynard, Jr. (Nicole), Amanda Kathleen Maynard, Katie Morgan Anthaume (Andres) and Matthew Hansen Morgan. She was great-grandmother to Mia Grace and Lily Ann Buenaventura, Alexander Park and Edward Lee Gianelloni, and William John Maynard. Her family wishes to thank the caregivers of NOLA Home Care and the nurses and staff at Passages Hospice and Sanctuary, as well as friends who provided support during her illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary