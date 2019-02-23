The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Ralph A. Messa Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ralph A. Messa Jr. Obituary
Ralph A. Messa Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 71. He is the loving father of Robert Messa (Jennifer) and Tricia Messa. He is the devoted grandfather of 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Devin, Austin, Jimmiesha, Eden, Makayla, and Zade. He is the loving great grandfather of Dominic, Ava, and Kayden. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Juanita Cuevas Messa, several siblings, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A Belle Chasse resident for the last 49 years, Ralph was an honorable US Army Veteran and was retired from Alliance Refinery after 33 years of service. His sharp whit and ready comments will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him, but not forgotten. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Mar. 3, 2019
