Ralph C. Freibert Jr., 77, died Tuesday, February 13, 2019. Mr. Freibert was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, with brief periods away for work in California, New York and Texas. A graduate of Warren Easton High School, he attended St. Aloysius High School for most of his secondary education. His first career was computer programming and computer sales. However, his true passion was driving and leading tours around New Orleans for Cajun Encounters. He is survived by his two sons, Ralph C. Freibert III (Melanie) and Jason C. Freibert; his grandsons, Lt. Ralph C. Freibert IV (Army), a graduate of West Point, and Christopher J. Freibert, currently a student at the University of Southern Mississippi, and his brother Roger W. Freibert (Sharon). He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph C. Freibert Sr. and Anna May Freibert, as well as his brother Ritchie G. Freibert Sr. Visitation will take place at Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home and will begin for all family at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 23. Friends are invited to attend at 11:00 AM, and a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 12:15 PM in the J. Garic Schoen Chapel, Fr. Anthony McGinn, S.J. presiding. Ralph Freibert would appreciate donations on his behalf be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns in Covington, LA, a charity he supported for more than a decade. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3827 CANAL ST., NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019