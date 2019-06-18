|
|
Ralph Donald Taylor "Duckie" as family and friends called him. Born June 5, 1960 was called home on his 59th Birthday on June 5, 2019. Duckie was a native of New Orleans and was a member of the Air Force and traveled the world as a truck driver for many years. Duckie was preceded in death by his parents Lorraine Hill Taylor and Alfred Taylor, Sr, 1 sister Margaret Rocker and 1 brother David Taylor. Cherishing his memories are his 3 sisters Marva Green, Theresa Domengeaux, Sondra Taylor and 5 brothers Alfred Jr, Thyron, Larry, Anthony And George Taylor. A Celebration of Duckie's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 10am at Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home 1615 Saint Phillip St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 9am. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019