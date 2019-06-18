The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Ralph Donald 'Duckie' Taylor

Ralph Donald Taylor "Duckie" as family and friends called him. Born June 5, 1960 was called home on his 59th Birthday on June 5, 2019. Duckie was a native of New Orleans and was a member of the Air Force and traveled the world as a truck driver for many years. Duckie was preceded in death by his parents Lorraine Hill Taylor and Alfred Taylor, Sr, 1 sister Margaret Rocker and 1 brother David Taylor. Cherishing his memories are his 3 sisters Marva Green, Theresa Domengeaux, Sondra Taylor and 5 brothers Alfred Jr, Thyron, Larry, Anthony And George Taylor. A Celebration of Duckie's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 for 10am at Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home 1615 Saint Phillip St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 9am. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Charbonnet-Labat Funeral Home
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019
