Ralph Fidel Lewis was the oldest of the five (5) children of Leomia Lewis, Jr. and the late Henrene Delores Henderson Lewis. Ralph's life began as a special child on November 20, 1960 in Pickens, Mississippi. After a few months, Ralph and his parents returned to their home in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he lived until his death on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Ralph, who was born with Down Syndrome, graduated from Daniel School III for Special Needs Children and although Down Syndrome affects a person's ability to think, reason, understand, and to be social, Ralph excelled in these areas. His intelligence was demonstrated by his ability to communicate, make rational decisions, interact and build strong relationships with his family, friends, and the community in general, and to live independently with his parents until he became ill approximately (2) years ago. Ralph knew that the Lord Jesus the Christ was his savior, and he understood the importance of loving God, and expressed his love for God through the love of his family and friends. Although Ralph loved and was dedicated to his entire family, he and his mother had a unique and special bond. He was always at his Mom's side. When she became ill, he was there. When he became ill, she was there. A family member recently said to his Mom: "you and Ralph breathe the same air". Ralph's Mom went to her heavenly home on June 7, 2019; her Homegoing Celebration was Saturday, June 15, and Ralph breathed his last breath on Sunday, June 16, 2019 and went to heaven to join his Mom. Ralph was loved so very deeply by his father, Leomia Lewis, Jr., and brothers: Kenneth Lewis, Sr. (Japanica), Elder Brian Lewis, Sr. (Deonne); Raymond Lewis, Sr. (Patricia); and his sister, Michelle Petty (Hasani); his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of cousins, other family members and friends, who mourn his passing, but will always cherish his laughter, smiles, and his words of wisdom, wit and grit. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon. Interment: Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary