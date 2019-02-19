Ralph Fiegel passed away on February 7, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born on November 15, 1926 to the late George A. and Annie Hart Fiegel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Naydine Meynard Fiegel and a host of nieces, nephews, close relatives and great friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur, Leslie, Sidney, Herbert, George, and Warren, and his sisters, Anna Romero, Mable Cuccia, Dorothy Whiteman and Betty Gibson. Ralph was very proud Veteran. He was honored to have served his country in the navy during World War II and was active in community services with AARP. Ralph was also a member of the Good Old Metairie Boys Men's Club. He retired from American Standard after working over 30 years. Family and friends are invited to attend his services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., in Metairie on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am until service time at 1:00 pm. Inurnment will follow the service in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary