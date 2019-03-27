Ralph Hudson Sr., retiree from National Elevator Industry, was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Senior High School Class of 1968 and Southern University of New Orleans. He departed this eternal life at the age of 69 years old on March 20, 2019 at Maison Orleans Health Care Center. He leaves to cherish: wife; Sandra Williams Hudson, two sons: Ralph Hudson Jr. (Joanne) of New York, and Brandon Hudson Sr.; one daughter, Kristen Williams Hudson; one sister, Ella M. Hudson Harvey (Larry W. Harvey Sr.); one brother, Milton L. Hudson Sr. (Jill); four grandchildren; three godchildren; and a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Hudson Sr. and Ella M. Latitmoure Hudson; two sisters: Vera L. Latitmoure and Grace T. Latitmoure Jones; three brothers: Prescott Latitmoure, Walter (Black Eye) Hudson Jr., Theodore Hudson; one sister-in-law Beatrice Latitmoure and one brother-in-law Raymond (Cotton) Jones. Relatives, friends, of the family, also Pastor, members of Mount Hermon Baptist Church, and employees of National Elevator Industry Booker T. Washington Senior High School Class of 1968 are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 2153 N. Broad Street, New Orleans, La. on Saturday, March 30,2019 at 10:00am. Visitation at 8:00am. Interment at Providence Memorial Park. Officiating Reverend Dr. John Jackson. Arrangements are by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary