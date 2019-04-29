Ralph Jerome Legendre passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 97 years old. Beloved husband of the late Tessie M. Guillot. Loving father of Philip M. Legendre (Brenda). Grandfather of Amy. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Cecile Breaux and Moise A. Legendre, and by his siblings, the late Dorothy C. Legendre, the late Dolores Legendre Meliet, and the late Robert M. Legendre. Ralph was an army veteran of WWII, and a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a resident of Baton Rouge for 14 years, but resided in St. Bernard Parish for 54 years before relocating after Hurricane Katrina. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA, on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. A funeral mass will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019