Ralph John Galiano, born in New Orleans on November 27, 1957, passed away on May 3, 2019 at his home in Bella Vista, Arkansas. He was a native of New Orleans and grew up in the New Orleans East area as a boy until he joined the Air Force in 1976. He received his honorable discharge in 1980 and returned to New Orleans with his wife and baby daughter. In 1984, he moved to Slidell, and lived in the Dellwood subdivision. Soon after, because of his profession, as an auto mechanic, he secured a job with the City of Slidell. Ralph's favorite past time was working on all types of cars. His love for fixing cars enabled him to touch many lives and created lifelong friends. He worked for the City of Slidell as a mechanic until 2006; then he decided to relocate to Bella Vista, Arkansas, by his wife's family. Not long after they moved to Arkansas, his wife of almost 30 years, Charlene Creel Galiano, passed away on September 27, 2008. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Edward Louis Galiano and his bother Rory Aubin Galiano. Ralph is survived by his three daughters, Alicia Danielle Galiano, Bethany Jean Galiano, Caitlin Michelle Galiano Pinto, (Kevin Michael Pinto), and two grandchildren, Rhiannon Elyse Tumminello and Jackson Emory Galiano. Ralph is also survived by his mother Joan Weysham Galiano, his sisters, Terri Ann Galiano and Janine Galiano Bridges, (Frazier A. Bridges Jr.) and his brother, Edward Lloyd Galiano (Anne). He is survived by his 6 nephews, Frazier A. Bridges III, Justin A. Bridges, Brandon A. Bridges, Caleb A. Bridges, Trevor A. Bridges, and R.J. Galiano, and one niece Layla Galiano. Visitation will be held at St. Margaret Mary Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:00 a.m. This funeral Mass will celebrate the life of both Ralph and Charlene Galiano. Interment will be held at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery at later date.

