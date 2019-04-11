Ralph departed this life on March 31, 2019, son of the late Thomas and Lorraine Z. Williams. Husband of the late Cabrina M. Williams. Survived by sons Rapheal and Dre Vaughn Williams. Grandsons Ra'Shai and Ra'Shawn Williams. One brother, four sisters, devoted friend and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Noon, New Birth Cathedral of Glory 301 Clay Street in Kenner, LA. Pastor Richmond Edwards Jr., Officiant. Visitation 11:00 am until service time. Arrangements by N. A. James Funeral Home Hammond, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019