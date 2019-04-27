Randall James Abadie, known to many as "Randy," passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 62. He is survived by his beloved wife Darnell (Dee) Abadie and his children, Tyler Abadie (Brittany) and Hailey Abadie. Randy is also survived by his parents, Joseph F. Abadie Jr. and Ellwyn Bourg Abadie; his siblings, Bryan Abadie (Debbie), Vickie Tullier (Mike), Duane Abadie (Cindy), Janel Quitzau (Peter), Anne Abadie, Lynne Ebersole (Ronnie), Julie Puyau (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews. His godchild, David Folks, precedes him in death. Randy was looking forward to welcoming his first grandchild this September. Randy was a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Engineering, and a devoted Tiger fan. He spent many fall Saturdays tailgating with friends and family, and cheering for the Tigers. Randy had an incredibly passionate and tenured career in structural engineering, offshore oil & gas, and deep water diving. His experience and expertise carried him all over the world, fueling his love for travel, often with his daughter, Hailey. He was employed by Shell Global Solutions (US), Inc. as the Principal Technical Expert for Civil Engineering and Offshore Asset Integrity, Regional Civil Engineering Discipline Leader for the Americas and Asia Pacific, Global Subject Matter Expert for Offshore Integrity and Life Extension, and Team Leader for the Shell Diving Centre of Excellence. He shared his love for engineering with peers, colleagues, and co-workers. Randy was an honored Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, licensed in multiple states as a structural engineer, and was the recipient of many accolades for design, safety, and industry accomplishments. Randy's family wishes to thank the compassionate East Jefferson General Hospital ICU staff and team of physicians for their care and support, and also thank Deacon Greg Gross for his spiritual guidance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a visitation beginning at 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Donations may be made to a in memory of Randy. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary