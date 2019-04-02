Randall "BeeBe" McCloud, a longshoreman and construction laborer entered into eternal life on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Touro Infirmary at the age of 70. Mr. McCloud was educated in New Orleans public schools and was a lifelong New Orleans resident. Randall McCloud is preceded in death by his father, Willie McCloud, Sr.; mother, Marion Joseph; step-father, Paul Joseph; sister, Diane Ross Lee; brothers, Paul McCloud and Lex McCloud; daughter, Taaka Reed; grandparents, Lilian Ruiz and Harold Ruiz Sr. and his lifelong love Lillie Reed. Randall is survived by (2) brothers, Willie McCloud, Jr. and Carl McCloud;(1) Sister, Beverly Childs; his children, LaVonzel Reed, DeShon McCloud Smallwood, Marcell Reed and Michael Reed. Brother-in-law of Olive McCloud, Pamela McCloud and Antoinette McCloud; father-in-law of Randall Smallwood Sr.; god-father of Tiffany James, Shantell Simmons and Brian Wise. Godson of Anna Mae Wise. He is also survived by (20) grandchildren, (5) great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also, Pastor, Officers, and Members of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Priest and Parishioners of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Employees of New Orleans Riverfront Longshoreman Local 3000, NASA Martin Maritime, and C&W Plumbing Company are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary Service 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:00am. Pastor Craig Wilson Officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Interment in St. Louis #2 Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary