Randle Ledbetter Vulliet, a native of New Orleans, was born March 7, 1922 and died June 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Jules Joseph Vulliet (Tookie), her parents Sara Randle Ledbetter Saufley and Karl Seawell Ledbetter and her adoptive father Harold F. Saufley and her brother Harold F. Saufley, Jr. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands Julie de la Houssaye (James), Karla Aucoin (Leonard) and Kate Cozad (Richard); grandchildren Elise Kiper (Roger), Andre de la Houssaye (Karri), Sara Aucoin, Leonard Aucoin Jr, (Margaret), Katherine Aucoin, Molly Cozad, Nicholas Cozad, Madeline Cozad and Benjamin Cozad and five great-grandchildren. Ranny was a 1941 graduate of Loyola University in Medical Technology. She was Homecoming Queen, sang with the Loyola University Band in the Blue Room, wrote for the Loyola Maroon newspaper, and was a member of Phi Chi Pi social sorority. Ranny and Tookie began married life a month after Pearl Harbor, while Tookie was attending Naval OCS. She was a wonderful mother, school volunteer, avid bridge player, gifted amateur painter and Mardi Gras neutral grounder. Her Mah Jong group was a long-lived source of friendship and support. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, serving as Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to the Children of Mary, Metairie Woman's Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution – Louisiana Society. Thank you to her devoted sitter Ruby Hymel, and to Poydras Home for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of City Park, 1 Palm Dr., New Orleans, LA 70124. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass held at St. Francis Xavier Church, 444 Metairie Rd. Metairie, LA 70005 on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Metairie Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary