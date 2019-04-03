Randolph (Mookie) Square, Jr. was born on February 16, 1962 and departed from this world on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Son of Elizabeth Davis Square and Randolph Square, Sr. Grandson of Octavia Cojoe Davis and the late Theodore Joseph Davis, Sr., Mark Square and Mary Thelma James Square. Father of Cristia Lynn Square. Adopted Son, Anthony Jackson, Jr. Brother of Maurice (Sherrie), Sherrilynn, Genia Marie, Aisha (Devin) and Lisa. God-Brother of Noykia Johnson, Richie Williams and Darryl Bridges. Adopted Sisters & Brothers Madelina (Zierce), Arlene Riley Cytrease Jones, Freddie, Earl and Kenny. Nephew of Aubrey (Helen) Davis, Geraldine Cojoe, Elizabeth Mondy, Myles (Tina), Jenetta, Mattie, Michael ( Bernadine), Alfreda (Miguel), John (Linda), Shevonne, Victoria (the late George), Rev. Lionel (Wanda), Deborah, Omar, Julius (Washawn), Brenda, Sharol, Troy, Janice (Rev. Norman), Barbara Davis, Sandra Davis, Renetta (Paul) Sims, Allen (Brenda) Square, John (Dieldra), Mary Square, Jerry (Chevel) and Zenva and the late Mark (Debbie) Square, Lillie Shophorie, Ernestine Spencer, Alvin Cojoe, Ernest Cojoe, Louvenia Battie, Thomas Cojoe, Rosie Fouchea, Leroy Davis, Raymond Davis, Lorraine Bellard, Barbara Davis, Charles Davis, Cyril Davis, Leona Davis, Thornton Bellard, Elma Doll Bridges, Albert, Allah and Irma Jean Lumkin. Godson of Renetta (Paul) Square Sims and the late Theodore Joseph Davis, Jr. God-Father of Dwaynisha Cummings. Great-Nephew of Emma Lee Lewis. Special Cousin, Victor Davis. Friends, Maurice Robichaux and Frank Crump. Special Buddies and Friends, Joseph S. Clark (Class of 1980). Special Friends, Rhodes Funeral Home and Family and Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home and Family. Preceded in death by great-grandparents. Also survived by and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces & nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Priest, Officer, Members and Parishioners of Franklin Avenue B.C., New Orleans Triumph B.C., Pentecost B.C., Tulane Memorial B.C., Asia B.C., St. Mark M.B.C., First Emmanuel B.C., St. Augustine Catholic Church, The Asia B.C., Community Fellowship Mission Auxillary, All Social Aid & Pleasure Clubs, Secondline Social & Pleasure Clubs, Gospel Soul Children Choir and Advancement Association, Gospel Music Workshop of America National (N.O. Chapter), 6th Ward, 7th Ward, 9th Ward, NAACP, Zulu Club, The Treme Community, Booker T. Washington Alumni, Joseph S. Clark c/o 1980 Alumni, City Hall-Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Congressman Cedric Richmond, City Council, Ray's Boom Boom & Restaurant, all neighboring Churches and Funeral Homes, Tambourine and Fan, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage and all Indian Tribes are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Followed by a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Tulane Memorial Baptist Church, 3601 Paris Avenue at 10:00 AM. Visitation from 8:30 am until 10:00 am. Pastor Ross Johnson, Host Pastor Lionel Davis, Sr., Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park. A TRADITIONAL JAZZ FUNERAL You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary