Randolph C. Slone of Slidell passed away peacefully on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on December 6, 1946. Randy is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Paulette Slone; his son Thomas R. Shinn; grandchildren Christopher Shinn, Brandon Shinn, Zachary Shinn; brothers Wayne Slone, Bruce Slone, and Brian Slone; and sister Pamela Slone. He was preceded in death by his father O.V. Slone, his mother Clair (Kastner) Slone, son Michael B. Slone, and brother Barry Slone. Randy graduated from LSU where he earned a B.A. and Juris Doctor degree in 1971, and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He was a member of the Louisiana State Bar, St. Tammany Bar Association, and the Louisiana Trial Lawyer's Bar Association. Randy served in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Lt. Colonel. In 1981 Randy was named Slidell Citizen of the Year by the Slidell Elks Lodge. He was an active force in the community for several years serving as President of the Slidell Kiwanis Club, President of the Slidell Chamber of Commerce, a member of the board of directors of the Slidell Boy's Club, Chairman of the United Way campaign, and steering committee member of the St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Boulevard West, Slidell, Louisiana, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by Memorial at 12:00 noon.