Randolph Thomas, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Oschner Hospital. Son of the late Randolph Thomas Sr. and Effie Thomas Brown. Father of Wanda Cager, Tracy Sims, Cheryl Elphage, Aneaka, Sandrekak, Gregoryann Dixon, Tyesha O'Neal, Nicole Lucas, Randolph Davis, Gregory Morris, Edmond Randolph, and Randy Dixon. Also survived by sister Wanda M. Brown, brother Reginald F. Brown, and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sister Mattie Thomas Johnson, brothers Milton Thomas & Ernest Brown, and step-father Thomas Brown. Randolph attended George Washington Carver Sr. High School. During his life, he worked as a self-employed roofer and owned many businesses. He enjoyed interacting and socializing with family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, May 23, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Elder Betty Jean Russell, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019