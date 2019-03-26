The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Randy Joseph Clouatre

Randy Joseph Clouatre, of Amite, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital at the age of 65. He was born on December 15, 1953, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Hurless Clouatre and the late Elvige "White" Deslattes Clouatre. Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Williams Clouatre; 4 children, Randy Clouatre Jr., Ryan Clouatre (Claire), Jessica Ortega (Hernan), and Jeanna Carter; 2 step-children, Allen McDonald and Vance McDonald; grandchildren, Isabella, Jonathon, Jude, Paris, Ayden, Dylan, and Sophia; god-children, Courtney Clouatre and Jay Clement; siblings, Hurless Clouatre Jr., Sandra Lebourgeois (Alvin), Marilyn Braud (Randy), Darren Clouatre (Ongelle), Pamela Donaldson (Mac), and Paula Bourg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his grandson, Sterling, and brother-in-law, Kenny Bourg. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until the funeral service begins at 2:00 pm, with Rev. Leon Dunn officiating. Interment will follow at Killian Chapel Cemetery in Montpelier, Louisiana. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
