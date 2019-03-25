The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Ras'Daniel Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ras'Daniel Jahred-Yero Charles

Ras'Daniel Jahred-Yero Charles Obituary
Ras'Daniel Jahred-Yero Charles departed on March 14, 2019 at the age of 21. Ras'Daniel is survived by his parents Tondra L Charles-Gaspard (Kenneth), Tyronne D Scovell; daughter Autumn Charles, her mother Taylor Smith, grandparents: Joycelyn Davis Hart, Stanley Charles, Gwendolyn Tollette-Scovell; siblings: Dariyon, Alize, Righteous, Ras'David, Justice, Tyyrone, Kyra; stepbrothers: Kenneth Jr., Kendrick, and Kenneth A. Preceded in death by grandfather Warren Tyrone Scovell. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Rev. Allen Creasy, officiating. Interment will follow at The Eureka Society Cemetery, Algiers, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019
