Ray Frances Aprill White

Ray Frances Aprill White Obituary
Ray Frances Aprill White, lifelong resident of Metairie and New Orleans, at the age of 88 passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Covenant Nursing Home. She is survived by her three children, Lawrence White Jr. (Linda-deceased), Glenn White (Ann) and Lynette White De Lewin Gotuzzo (Juan); her granddaughter, Lauren White; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved Chihuahua, Brandy. Ray was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence A. White Sr.; her parents, Raymond F. and Philippine S. Aprill; and her sister Muriel Waguespack. Ray was a long-term member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 267, a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church and an avid bingo fan. Ray will always be remembered as a bright, feisty, strong and funny woman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy in Metairie on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to follow at 1:00 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Condolences may be offered online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2019
