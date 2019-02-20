The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Ray Talbot
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA
Ray Joseph Talbot


Ray Joseph Talbot passed away on February 18, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann Marks Talbot. He was the father of Pamela Ann Talbot Williams (Dr. Bart), Tim Joseph Talbot, Rick Joseph Talbot (Elisa) and the late Don Louis Talbot. Grandfather of Emily (Micah), Matt, Ian, Jaime, Keith, Monica, Talia and Francis and great-grandfather of Aiden, Liam, Scarlett and Rene. He is survived by one sibling, Corrine. Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lela Talbot and his siblings; Ruth, Steve, Camille and Jenny. Ray enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially in the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:30PM. Visitation will begin at 1:30PM until service time. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
