Ray Louis Klibert went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2019 at the age of 95. Ray was born August 26, 1923 in Edgard, LA. Beloved husband of Lorraine Falcon Klibert for 68 years. Father of Julie Klibert. Son of the late Theophile J. Klibert and Palmire Weber Klibert. Brother of the late Eloise K. Heltz (late Adrian), Roger Klibert (late Jackie), and Curtis Klibert (Marion). Uncle of and like a father to Carole Rodriguez, Adrian LeFort (Cindy), and Eileen L. Gros. Great-uncle of Shontell Young (Mitch), Shelli Ray Ergen (Cagri), Brandi Rigaud (Steve), Shawn LeFort, Collin Gros (Lindsey), and Jared LeFort (Angel). Also survived by 15 special great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many other nieces and nephews in the Falcon and Klibert families. Ray was a veteran of World War II having served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Pennsylvania. He worked at Celotex, Avondale Shipyard, and Dupont Chemical until retirement in 1985. He was an avid bowler and devoted fan of the LSU Tigers. Faithful parishioner, Eucharistic Minister, and Usher with Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Westwego, LA. Member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Westwego, LA on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum, Westwego, LA. Visitation will be held at church from 10:30 AM until mass time. Mothe Funeral Homes handled arrangements, to sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019