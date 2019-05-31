The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
Raymond Angelo Berni, "Coach Ray," passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Mr. Berni was a native of New Orleans, LA, a former resident of Metairie, LA and a recent resident of Thibodaux, LA. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Berni Dumas and Debbie Berni Reynolds; son-in-law Greg Dumas; daughter-in-law Kathy Lawrence Berni; his grandchildren, Kristen (Hal), Courtney (Miranda), Erica (Chris) and Erin; his great-grandchildren, Harold "Trip," Grey, Oliver, Cooper, Blaze, Autumn, Mack, Gracyn, the light of his life Molly; his step-grandson, Brandon; his step-great-granddaughter, Lily; his siblings, Mildred, Nolan, Ralph, John and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Angelo Berni and Victoire Marie Parr Berni; his son, Raymond Louis Berni; his former wife, Marcelle Malocheé Berni and his siblings, Madelyn and Betty. Coach Ray was a graduate of Warren Easton High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He retired as a civil service employee with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After retiring, he went on to be employed with the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department as night supervisor for Johnny Bright Playground in Metairie. In addition to working as the night supervisor and directing the playground's teenage sports program, he ran basketball leagues and conducted basketball camps for children ages 8-12. He also coached at Ecole Classique School for 5 years and at St. Clement of Rome for a decade. He was a basketball player himself, playing with the Catholic Youth Organization at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in New Orleans, on teams at the New Orleans Athletic Club and on various independent teams with the Jefferson Parish Recreation Department. Coach Ray coached and mentored countless young people throughout his life. His philosophy was first of all, to help make each youngster a better person and then help them become a good athlete. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial gathering at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., near Clearview Pkwy., in Metairie, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 beginning at 10:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM in Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home's chapel. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 7, 2019
