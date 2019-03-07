Raymond Fernandez was born December 31, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the union of the late Tony Fernandez Sr. and Thelma Robinson-Carter Fernandez of St. Bernard Parish. He is the fifth child of seven children. Raymond is a retired welder and also a resident of New Orleans, LA. He then accepted Christ and was baptized at the Mount Carmel Baptist Church, in New Orleans, under the leadership of the late Pastor Louis Jones. He rededicated his life to Christ many years later. Throughout his life, Raymond was very introverted. However, he was a loving father, brother, and very close to his sister Thelma, or as many knew her, Mami. Despite living such a reserved life, he was loved and will truly be missed by his family. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents: Tony Fernandez Sr. and Thelma Robinson-Carter Fernandez, stepmother: Stella Bienemy Fernandez, his bothers: Tony Jr, August Sr., Lloyd, Lawrence Sr., Theodore Carter, John Sr., Harold, Douglas, and Joseph, his sisters: Lucy Fernandez-Davis and Antoinette Fernandez, sisters-in-law: Margurite, Marie, Willie Mae, Minnie Mae, Victoria, Maybell, and his 1 son: Raynoll Burns. In his passing, Raymond leaves his cherished memories to his two loving daughters: Rayschia Burns-Nelson and Mechelle Williams, his loving and devoted sister, Thelma Jean Dorsey (and husband O'Neal), and loving brothers: George (and wife Carolyn) and Antoine Fernandez (and wife Aletta), his sisters-in-law: Mary and Marjorie Fernandez, grandchildren, and a host of nieces/nephews, relatives, and friends. Raymond will be missed, but we know he is in a better place and soon we shall rejoice with him and our Heavenly Father again. Rest well angel of God. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Avenue, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Verrett Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary