Raymond Louis Johnson Sr. was born August 1st 1934 in New Orleans, La. He passed on June 14. 2019 at the age of 84 he's preceded in death by his parents Estelle Boutte and Charlie Johnson Sr., sisters and brother Lorraine Johnson Goodman, Ethel Johnson Hutchinson, Rena Johnson West, Alice Johnson Walker, Estelle Johnson, Elmira Jonson Scott, Leroy Johnson and son Rory V. Johnson. He's survived by his brother and Sister Charlie Johnson Jr. and Viola Johnson Charles; children Raymond Louis Price Jr. Roderick Anthony Price Sr. Rontraneice J. Johnson Lewis, (Robert) Resz'nay V. Johnson-Skinner, Raquzemas V. Johnson, Ramel V. Johnson Sr., and by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service is scheduled on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 10 am following the viewing at 9am held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 4700 Pineda St., New Orleans, La. 70126. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Meyer Ave. New Orleans, La. 70122.

