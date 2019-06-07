Raymond Joseph Lewis Sr. entered into eternity peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Mae and Ozey Lewis Sr.; his siblings, Ozey Lewis Jr., Francis Lewis Sr., and Diana Lewis. He is the beloved husband of 49 years of Jacqueline J. Lewis. He is the loving father of Raymond Lewis Jr. (Alexandria), Remus Lewis (Chereita), and Rhonda Winters (Rene). He is the devoted grandfather of 9 grandchildren. He is the loving great-grandfather of 3 great- grandchildren. He is the cherished brother of Jerome Lewis (Veronica) and Dexter Lewis. He is the loving brother-in-law of Buri Lewis. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A graduate of Holy Cross College, Raymond was a proud US Army Veteran. He was a retired engineer with Avondale Shipbuilding after 44 years of dedicated service. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Interment Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 14, 2019