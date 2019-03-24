Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Joseph Marse. View Sign

Raymond Joseph Marse passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Beloved husband of Carroll Ledet Marse. Father of Daryl G. Marse (Linda Caswell), Cindy G. Piehl (Frank) and the late Dale Marse. Grandfather of Daryl Marse (Erin Buckley), Daniel Marse, Elizabeth Piehl Lang and Jessica Piehl. Great-grandfather of Kaylee. Brother of Leonard Marse (Sharon) and the late Curtis Marse (the late Masel). Son of the late Winless Joseph Marse and Nora Tassin Marse. Also survived by Sabina Cuomo Marse along with other loving relatives and friends. Raymond retired from Avondale Shipyards as a Maintenance Foreman and was a devoted family man. Relatives, friends and employees of the City of Westwego and the former Avondale Shipyards are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9am to 1:30pm. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Westwego.

7040 Lapalco Blvd.

Marrero , LA 70072

